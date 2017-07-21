ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali, on Friday, took a dig at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. Provoking the leader, the Minister said, ‘He will go mad after the Supreme Court declares its verdict.’

“Our party is ready to prepare a room for Imran Khan in all asylums across the country because he will definitely go mad after SC’s decision,” he said.

While talking to media outside Supreme Court, Abid Sher Ali said that courts do not make decisions over the futile statements being provided by a mad group, but in the light of law and constitution of the state.

“Last evening I heard a mad man saying that a place has been booked for Nawaz Sharif in Adiala jail. I want to let that mad man know that PM Nawaz is an elected prime minister of the country with a large mandate and will also be chosen again as prime minister after general elections of 2018,” he said.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan resumed the sixth hearing over Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report on Panama Papers.

During the hearing, SC decided to open the volume 10 of JIT report due to repeated requests from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).