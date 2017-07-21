Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says India is using the soil of Afghanistan for terrorist activities in Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

Talking to a news channel he said enemies of Pakistan are hatching conspiracy against the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for vigorously pursuing China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar Port.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan achieved many successes on economic front and in the war against terror under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Defence Minister said that Pakistan is making progress in every field and will emerge as economic power very soon.