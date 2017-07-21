ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday again summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh over ceasefire violations, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office. Singh was also summoned on July 19th amid India’s aggression along the Line of Control (LOC).

Director-General South Asia Mohammed Faisal called the Indian deputy high commissioner to the foreign ministry and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Nikial and Nezapir sectors on July 19th, resulting in the death of two civilians, one in Nikial Sector and another in Nezapir Sector, and injuries to five others. Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out 594 ceasefire violations along the LOC and the Working Boundary.

Faisal said the deliberate targeting of civilians was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The director general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

He urged that the Indian side should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.



Our Staff Reporter