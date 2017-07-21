/agencies -GUJRANWALA/OKARA/BAHAWALPUR-As many as 16 persons including four women and six children died in various incidents occurred in different areas over the past 48 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, a couple died when a speeding bus hit a motorcycle in Othian area on Thursday. The police said that Muhammad Yousaf along with his wife Humera was on the way on a motorcycle when near Othian, a passenger bus crushed them to death. A Rescue 1122 team shifted the dead bodies at DHQ hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In another incident, two labourers were electrocuted here at Alam Chowk on Thursday. Rescue 1122 officials informed that two labourers - Adil and Subhan were working with a digging machine. In the meanwhile, the machine touched a high voltage electric transmission lines passing overhead. Resultantly both the labourers sustained severe electric shocks and died on the spot.

On the other hand, a woman and her daughter died and four other women got injured in a wall collapsed incident occurred at Nokhar area on Thursday. Rescuers informed that the women were busy gossiping besides the wall of a rice mills. All of sudden the wall collapsed over them due to rain. Resultantly Sajida and his daughter Areeba died instantly while four other women sustained injuries and shifted to hospital by a Rescue 1122 team.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead for putting up resistance during a robbery here at Alipur Road. Police informed that Riasat, 45, was going on a motorcycle. Near Gondlanwala, armed men intercepted him and snatched cash from him. Riasat, however, put up resistance at which the dacoits shot at and killed him. The Aroop Police have registered a case and started investigation.

In Okara, two minors died under the debris of a wall while a minor girl suffered injuries here in village Haji Chand near Mandi Ahmedabad.

The police said that Ghulam Murtaza’s son Asif,8, along with his cousin 12-year-old Junaid and five-year-old sister Saba was passing through a village street. Suddenly the mud-made wall of a house collapsed, leaving all the three children buried under the debris. The villagers rushed to the spot and pulled out the minors from the rubble. Asif and Junaid, however, did not survive while minor Saba was rushed to hospital with critical injuries. In another incident a speeding dumper truck hit a motorcycle, carrying two persons in village Banian, Gujrat. As a result, one of the motorcycle riders died on the spot while the other got critical injuries. In Muzaffargarh, a child died and a person got injured when a trailer hit a motorcycle near Gulwala area.

Similarly in a bus and car collision, six persons including a woman and three children died. Rescue 1122 officals confirmed the accident occurred near Kot Samaba in Rahim Yar Khan.

Police said that a passenger bus, on the way to Sadiqabad from Rawalpindi, hit a car coming from the opposite direction near Chak 86/P. As a result, six persons, travelling in the car including a woman and three children died on the spot.

The unfortunate family belonged to Basti Warni, Taranda Sawaye Khan. They were to Layyah to attend a wedding and two men, three women and eight children were travelling in the car at the time of the accident. The injured were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital through Rescue 1122, where condition there is stated to be critical.