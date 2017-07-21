KARACHI - Sindh Irrigation Department Thursday informed the Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation/Chairman Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani that the low floods were expected this year.

Officials of the department stated this while a meeting held, regarding Contingency Plan for Monsoon 2017 and the condition of River Banks in the province, at PDMA Sindh office, said a statement issued here.

Besides others the Chairman of Sindh Zakat Council Justice (r) Zahid Qurban Alvi, PDMA DG Sindh Syed Salman Shah, Special Secretary Irrigation Ahmed Junaid Memon, SIDA MD Muhammad Khan Nizamani, Chief Engineers of Irrigation Department and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed preparedness of the Irrigation Department, status of all main bunds at River Indus and matters pertaining to LBOD and RBOD in-detail.

It was informed that the regular monitoring of all main bunds was being maintained. Some of the vulnerable points identified by the Irrigation Department were also discussed.

The meeting was informed that the department had already mobilized their manpower and machinery at vulnerable points to cope with any emergency situation.

The Irrigation Department showed its concern for the security of its field staff during monitoring of river bands and demanded enhanced security for them. The minister Jakhrani, on the occasion, directed the Irrigation Department to ensure necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

He said that IG Sindh shall be requested to ensure security of the field staff.

Water courses closed

following heavy rains

MIRPURKHAS: Following heavy downpour for two days, landlords have closed their water courses and direct outlets to save their cotton, chili and other crops. The downpour has prompted them to arrange water pumping machines to drain out the water accumulated in their fields.

Although there is a sense of relief that there has been no major loss to the crops so far, landlords fear their crops may be destroyed if rain lashes again.

Almost all areas of the district have received heavy rains, leading to the flooding of roads and fields.