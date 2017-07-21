LAHORE: A case was registered at the Mughalpura police station for injuring the student of a private medical college, last night.

The case was filed on behalf of victim Rizwan's brother, against unknown people. Rizwan was allegedly stabbed in the neck and thrown off from the second floor of a building in the Shalimar area. Police sources said that the student's neck bears wound marks, and the case includes the charge of attempted murder.

The victim's family has demanded Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif take appropriate action against the suspects.