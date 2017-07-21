ATTOCK:- A death row convict was executed in Central Jail Attock in the early hours of Thursday morning. M Lateef had stabbed to death his relative Abdul Waheed over monetary dispute on March 25, 2004. Police have registered a case against the accused over the complaint of the deceased’s uncle Faizur Rehman. The court found the accused guilty and had sentenced him death penalty on July 1st, 2004.–Staff Reporter

Later, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench and the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the lower court, and his mercy appeals were also rejected.