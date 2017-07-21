ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said today to the opposition that no one is immune from accountability.

While addressing the media outside the Supreme Court Marriyum said that Prime Minister and his sons did not claim immunity available to them and instead presented themselves for accountability.

She said “The Supreme Court will decide the Panama Papers case strictly in accordance with the law and constitution. Despite a lengthy investigation process there was no evidence to prove allegations of commission, corruption, or misuse of power by the Prime Minister”.

“The Sharif family submitted all the required documents before the Supreme Court bench” she added.

Meanwhile Speaking to the media PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz said “there should be across-the-board accountability. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is talking about accountability but at the same time it is trying to pass a bill against NAB in Sindh”.