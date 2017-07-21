GUJRANWALA- The district administration, in collaboration with departments concerned, conducted mock exercise to meet “oil-tanker overturns” like situation here the other day.

According to official sources, Rescue 1122, Motorways Police, Punjab Police, Civil Defence and other departments participated in the exercise. The objective behind conducting the mock exercise was to educate and train the emergency staff to achieve a high level of efficiency in such a situation.

On the occasion, personnel of all the departments demonstrated their skills to rescue victims of an incident. They also demonstrated how to provide first aid to the injured and shift them to hospital.