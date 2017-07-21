ATTOCK:-A murder convict was sent to gallows here in district Jail on Thursday. The convict Muhammad Latif had stabbed to death one Abdul Waheed of his village over money dispute on March 25, 2004. A murder case no 66/2004 was registered against Muhammad Latif at the Hassan Abdal Saddr police station. Latif was sentenced to death by an additional District and Sessions court on July 1st 2004 while the High Court and Supreme Court upheld the death sentence.



Latif executed in district Jail Attock following rejection of his mercy appeal by the President. The dead body was handed over to his family members.