ISLAMABAD - PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said the fate of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had been sealed.

Speaking to senior PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik at his residence here, Bilawal said Panamagate had badly exposed the corruption of the ruling family.

After the meeting, Rehman Malik told The Nation that he briefed the PPP chief about the political situation, the Panama Leaks case, Pak-India tension and other issues.

“Bilawal agreed that Nawaz Sharif’s government has pushed the country into crisis and they are still pretending to be innocent,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the PPP was standing with the people of the country who all wanted to see the back of the Prime Minister.

“Go Nawaz go slogan was launched even before the Panama Leaks surfaced. The people are fed-up with the government,” he said.

Malik said the government had failed diplomatically as all the neighbours except China were accusing Pakistan of interference.

He said that Bilawal’s ‘go Nawaz go’ campaign in Punjab reflected the will of the masses who had faced price-hike, loadshedding and insecurity during the four years of the PML-N tenure.

“We discussed the PPP’s strategy for the general elections. Other parties will definitely be contacted for alliance,” he added.

Malik said that Bilawal was optimistic about the revival of the PPP in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the next polls.

“The PPP has always been there. In the last elections, we only lost because of the rigging,” he claimed.

Bilawal’s visit to Malik’s residence was significant as previously he was dubbed as Asif Ali Zardari’s man who had no access to Bilawal.

Meanwhile, Bilawal instructed PPP leaders and workers to mobilise masses for the next elections and work hard to strengthen the party.

Speaking here to a delegation of PPP leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bilawal said that he was happy to know that the PPP was getting stronger in Dir area and several people were joining the party every day.

He said that the PPP was the party of martyrs and “our leaders and workers were martyred during elections 2013 as well thus elections were stolen from the party.”

Those who met Bilawal included Karamat Chagharmati, Zamin Khan, Bacha Saleh, Anwer Ali Khan and Misbahuddin, said a PPP statement.

Later, Sardar Ghulam Sadiq, Syed Dilawar Shah, Nida Nazir and a delegation of People’s Youth Organisation also called on Bilawal. Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari and President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Humayun Khan were also present on the occasion.



our staff reporter