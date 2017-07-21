LAHORE - Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan has said no foreign country or foreign airline would be “granted any additional rights without proper justification” as friendly Open Sky policy has cost local airlines, especially PIA, dear.

He was addressing the two-day PIA Marketing Conference 2017 in Karachi where all marketing station heads presented their stations performance, activities and future plan of action. Sardar said the PIA can only succeed with the help of all employees and they should take the full ownership of their organization.

However, he stressed the need for maintaining merit. The PIA has to fill in the demand gap that exists in the market, he said, adding that the national airline must expand its network to cater to the demand gap.

He congratulated PIA management and especially the CEO Nayyar Hayat and Acting Chief Commercial Officer Tahir Niaz for bringing in betterment. He said the airline is moving in the right direction and will soon achieve new heights.

Earlier, CEO Nayyar Hayat called for adopting a new business model for the airline, saying technological advancements should be incorporated. He hoped that the airline would out of difficult phase being faced presently.

Tahir Niaz briefed the participants about performance of marketing department.

Chief Operating Officer Zia Qadir Qureshi and Chief Commercial Officer Bilal Munir Shaikh also spoke on the occasion.

Later the field managers gave their presentations.