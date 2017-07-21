SIALKOT-Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir as it is the integral part of Pakistan and none could deny the fact, a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader said.

JI District Ameer Shakeel Thakur was addressing the participants of a seminar held in connection with the Youm-e-Ilhaaq-e-Pakistan or Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day. He said that no one could halt the Kashmir Freedom Movement in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the sun of freedom would rise soon and the Kashmiri people would soon get freedom from Indian yoke. He said the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would soon become fruitful.

Dr Shakeel Thakur urged the international community to globally pressurise India for the solution to the burning Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people under the UN’s resolution in this regard.

He linked the establishment of durable peace in Indo-Pak Subcontinent with the early peaceful solution to the Kashmir Issue. He said that the Kashmir Issue has now become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours. He said that the mounted human rights violations, custodian killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people were enough to shake the conscience of the world.

Four dead in road accidents

A couple and two other persons were killed in two road accidents occurred in Sialkot district.

Village Baddokey Cheema-based trader Yousaf (31) and his wife Humaira Yousaf (26) were killed when a speeding and overloaded passenger bus hit their motorcycle near Othiyaan police check post on main Daska-Gujranwala Road, killing them on the spot.

Likewise, an over loaded truck hit a motorcycle near village Khichiyaan Bhattian on main Chawinda-Pasrur Road, killing a farmer Mushtaq Ahmed (75) and his son Nawaz Ahmed (40) on the spot. Police have registered the separate cases against fleeing accused drivers of the bus and drivers.

All the victims were laid to rest in their native graveyards. A large number of the people attended their funerals. The grieved families claimed that the overloading on the public transport vehicles claimed these lives in two fatal road accidents. They alleged that the traffic police have miserably failed to check the overloading on the public transport vehicles.