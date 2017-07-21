ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict after all the lawyers had completed their arguments. It is still not confirm when the SC would announce it.

SC said during the hearing that they would act within the limits of the law and not crush anyone's individual rights.

The 3 member bench heard the case for five days during which counsels of the petitioners and respondents presented their arguments on different aspects of the JIT report.

During the hearing, Counsel of the Prime Minister's children Salman Akram Raja gave arguments. His submissions included points to remove ambiguity with respect to allegations of tempering of the documents.

Both Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar’s counsel and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) representative Naeem Bokhari also put forward their arguments.

During the hearing Justice Azmat Saeed said, "We will mull over the disqualification of PM Nawaz Sharif. We want transparency in every issue."

Outside the SC, Jamaat e Islami head Siraj ul Haq said, "We trust the judiciary, the public is waiting for the unbiased decision. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is corrupt and he should step down."

Representative of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Asad Umer and Fawad Chaudary congratulated the public for creating history. Fawad Chaudary said, We have created history by bringing a sitting PM to court. By next week we will get the good news." While Asad Umer said, "Nawaz Sharif stop threatening the SC. This is not your earlier tenure where you could run over the SC. We are standing with the SC and just wait for the time when SC asks you to step down."

The Supreme Court had opened Volume X of the joint investigation team's (JIT) report today. Earlier it was marked as confidential. A copy of it had also been provided to Nawaz Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Harris.

The Supreme Court began its hearing on Panama case today around 9:30am. It is the fifth consecutive hearing after the submission of the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) report into the Sharif family’s businesses. A three-member SC bench comprises of Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

The SC has ordered lawyers of Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s children Salman Akram Raja and Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Tariq Hassan to complete their arguments in Panama implementation case today.

The counsel of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will also present his stance in today’s proceeding.

Yesterday the apex court expressed displeasure over media release of these documents. Justice Ejaz Afzal mentioned this to Salman Akram Raja and asked him how these documents were given to media before the court.

"You presented your case to media hence you should give arguments in front of media too and a media dais is also available outside," Justice Ejaz remarked.

Salman Akram Raja told court that he does not know about leakage as he did not hand over these documents to media but top court rejected the claim and remarked that documents were released by the legal team.