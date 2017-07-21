A high-level meeting has commenced with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif chairing it to discuss next line of action after Panama Case hearing comes to an end.

Apart from Interior Minister Chaudary Nisar, the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Ministers, Senators and lawyers team are attending it.

According to sources, two options are under consideration; resignation of PM Nawaz Sharif and selecting a new PM or dissolving the assemblies.

While Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and Pakistan People's party has also called for meetings immediately.

These meeting comes right after the Supreme Court reserved its verdict, in Panama case hearing today.