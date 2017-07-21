SADIQABAD-PPP MPA Syed Murtaza Mehmood said that Panama Papers exposed corruption and money-laundering of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and made him unable to serve as premier of the country.

He was talking to media after inquiring health of PPP leader Sardar Saeed Ahmed Dhakkar at his house here the other day. He said that the Sharif family and the PML-N lawmakers have nothing to do with public service as they are more interested in making money through unfair means and laundering it to off shore accounts. He said that the PM, constitutionally and morally, has lost the right to rule the country and he gets no accuse to act as prime minister. He claimed that the PPP leadership sacrificed their lives for democratic stability it the country. He claimed that the PPP will come into power in the next general elections. On the occasion, a number of PPP workers prayed for early recovery of Mr Saeed.

KITES BEING SOLD IN AHMEDPUR LAMMA

Sale of kites has been going on in Ahmedpur Lamma without let or hindrance despite ban.

Talking to The Nation, residents of the area held the administration responsible for the situation. They claimed that kites’ sale is being carried out under alleged patronage of the administration. They said that there are many shops in the city that are selling kites, adding the kite-flying have put lives of people at risk. The shopkeepers overtly sell kites but no government official takes action against them.

They demanded the administration and police to take effective steps to implement the ban in its true spirit.