PM strikes a defiant note

CHITRAL - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has warned his opponents against testing his patience, saying that no one will accept the persecution in the name of accountability.

“This is not Ehtisab (accountability) rather this is Istihsal (exploitation). No one will accept this Istihsal in Pakistan, I want to tell the JIT, PTI and politicians that no one will accept accountability from you,” he declared on Thursday.

Addressing a public in Chitral after inaugurating Lawari Tunnel, Nawaz Sharif questioned whether he got contracts of mines or timber, or took kickbacks in any projects.

He sarcastically said that the JIT members had become ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Amin’.

The PM said that those demanding his resignation after getting up every morning should be ashamed. “Don’t test my patience anymore,” he warned the opponents.

“Whether today’s Pakistan is not much better placed than 2013’s Pakistan,” he asked. He added that in 2013 terrorism was at its peak and loadshedding was crippling country economy.

Lashing out at PTI and PAT, he said that graves were dug for democracy in Islamabad. “Many shows were put up during last four years, but we did not bow before the forces of chaos and anarchy,” he added.

He said that a circus of sit-ins was put up in the country.

The prime minister said that people rejected such elements in 2008 and 2013 and would reject them in future too.

Nawaz Sharif came down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for what he said its utter failure to fulfill its electoral promise of making a ‘new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’.

The prime minister said that people voted to power those who had made tall claims of making a ‘new Pakistan’ to make a new KP first in 2013 elections.

“But they miserably failed,” he said, adding that the PML-N’s federal government was making a ‘new KP’, instead of those ruling the province.

He added that the government was installing power plants in the country to eliminate darkness of loadshedding and constructing roads and highways to accelerate the pace of economic growth.

The PM added that whatever development projects were being executed in Chitral were being carried out by the PML-N government not the local government.

He said the federal government completed the Lawari tunnel project and was constructing roads in Chitral. He announced that his government would construct a women university in the district.

Regarding the Lawari Tunnel project, the prime minister said that it would lead to economic growth and promotion of tourism in the area. He congratulated the people of Chitral on completion of the project.

Lowari Tunnel, a project connecting Dir with Chitral, is aimed at enhancing economic growth and employment opportunities in the region.

The premier reached Upper Dir Thursday afternoon to inaugurate the tunnel. He was accompanied by KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, adviser Amir Muqam, PML-N leader Pir Sabir Shah and aviation adviser Mehtab Abbasi.

Lowari Tunnel, which includes two tunnel sections (8.5 kilometres and 1.9 kilometres), access roads and 12 bridges (35km), is located on Nowshera-Mardan-Malakand-Chakdara-Chitral National Highway (N-45).

PM strikes a defiant note

