ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would fight till the last to uphold sanctity of the mandate given to him by the people of Pakistan.

Talking to newsmen outside the Supreme Court after the hearing of Panama Papers case, she said those hatching conspiracies would not succeed.

She said Sharif family presented attested copies of documents in the Supreme Court.

The minister said the PM is contesting case for supremacy of the law and the Constitution by presenting his family for accountability.

She said there was no allegation or case of corruption or misuse of authority against the prime minister. It is a case against the progress and prosperity of the country, implementation of CPEC, mandate of the electorate and elimination of terrorism, she added.

Marriyum said some people want to use clutches of the court to get to the corridors of power but they will not succeed.

She said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is wanted by court in three cases, including attack on parliament and state-run TV channel (PTV) and foreign funding case. She said PTI Chairman had also involved in money laundering through Niazi Services. She said people do not want to see further insult of national institutions, therefore, Imran Khan should avoid using abusive language in this regard.



NOKAIZ SAHI