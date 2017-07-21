BAHAWALNAGAR - Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar reviewed development work, front desk system and under-construction police facilitation centre, expressed satisfaction over the pace of work and appreciated the police performance. The RPO Inspected Fortabbas circle, and conducted a meeting at the DSP office. Raja directed to ameliorate the investigation process.

He directed to control the heinous crimes like murder, dacoity, gang-rape and acid attacks. He said that noose around the proclaimed offender be tightened and their properties be attached and also their aides be taken to task. Our prime duty is eradication of crime. Vigilant patrolling across the district be ensured. The protection of life and property of the people is police’s top priority, he said.