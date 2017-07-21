ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman provoked the ruling party after the Supreme Court reserved its judgment on the Panama paper case today.

Sherry Rehman in a statement to the media said that the premier should come out in the open about his references to elements pulling the strings of the country.

“PPP bowed its head to the court's decision. The ruling party's rigidity had reached new height”. She added.

PPP leader and Former governor of Punjab Latif Khosa said that the PPP played a significant part in strengthening democracy and it will protect the Supreme Court.

“We attended the hearing because we are also responsible for writing the constitution” he added.