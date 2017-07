The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allotted over six point three billion rupees for promotion of higher education in the current Annual Development Program.

According the media report, the amount will be spent on ‘thirty-eight’ ongoing and ‘twenty-seven’ new projects.

The sources further said that ‘ten new colleges’ will also be constructed in the province.

Similarly, with the help of Austria, KPK Government will establish a state of the art science and technology institution in the province.