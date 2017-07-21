Second notice has been issued to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by a sessions court today on Rs10 billion suit for damages filed by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif under Defamation Ordinance 2002.

This suit against PTI chief, stating that Imran in April last started uttering false and malicious statements against Shahbaz that the latter offered Rs10 billion to the former through a common friend in exchange of withdrawing the case of Panama Papers pending with the Supreme Court, was filed through Advocate Mustafa Ramday.

It additionally pleads that the baseless and defamatory statements by Imran were widely circulated by media, lowered the integrity of Shahbaz and caused him extreme mental torture, agony and anxiety.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Azfar Sultan sought a response from Khan while issuing him a notice for August 21.