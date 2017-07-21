Lahore: A steering committee consisting of 10 renowned leaders and experts from the government and civil society has been formed to provide guidance and input to the project Transforming Communities for Peaceful Co-existence (TCPC).

Bargad Organization in collaboration with the Punjab Youth Affairs Department, Government of Punjab and Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAAC) has initiated the project.

Members of the steering committee include MNA, Romina Khurshid; Member Board of Directors Bargad, Zeeshan Zafar; MPA, Hina Butt; MPA, Nabila Hakim Ali; Journalist, Umaima Tahir Wadood; Director General PILAAC, Dr. Sughra Sadaf; Secretary General Hindu Sudharsabha, Aroon Kumar; Anchor/Host/ Producer PTV, Taranjeet Singh; human rights activist, Tahira Habib; and Global Perspectives Teacher, Wasma Imran.

Members of the steering committee expressed the hope that they will make the any new initiative to be successful and execute a series of required steps efficiently. MPA Hina Butt said, "By training youth leaders and increasing awareness we will promote peaceful co-existence and social cohesion."

Minority leader Aroon Kumar placed emphasis on the need to put an end to stereotypes against religious minorities by saying, "In order to put an end to negative stereotyping, it is imperative for faith actors to step forward and facilitate arenas for inclusive and positive inter and intra group relations." Tahira Habib commented on the role civil society can play for reforms and better implementation of law. She said, " Civil society should advocate for inclusive and minority friendly curriculum and textbooks. They should adopt a Do-Not-Harm approach for their initiatives to not appear insensitive."

The meeting ended with the steering committee members pledging to assist Bargad. They agreed to attend 2 meetings till March 31st, 2018 and all important TCPC events. They also endorsed to unanimously make decisions and give recommendations to the TCPC for promoting peaceful co-existence in Punjab.