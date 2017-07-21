ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry reacting to the decision of Supreme Court keeping its judgment in the Panama Papers case said today that the case against the Prime Minister is political in nature

Chaudhry said while speaking to the media, “We don’t care about the sentence it is enough for us that our Prime Minister is Sadiq and Amin. Political opponents cannot defeat him in the political arena”.

“The Panama case against Prime Minister is of completing the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) defeating terrorism and ending load-shedding in the country”. He added.

The three member bench hearing the Panama Papers case observed that matters belonging to the Prime Minister disqualification would be evaluated and the Supreme Court would not back down from its decision.

During today hearing the bench also directed for the confidential Volume X of the JIT report to be made available to the leadoff counsel Khawaja Harris. The judges remarked that they want to keep everything clear.