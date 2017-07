RAWALPINDI: Two youths died as a result of drowning in Swan Nullah in Rawalpindi.

As per the media reports, the boys were taking bath at the Nullah when they drowned.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot after the incident to help them, but unfortunately they were able to pull out the dead bodies of both the deceased.

The deceased were identified as Qasim 18 and Hayat 22 years old.