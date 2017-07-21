Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has started work on over 4000 Mega Watt of hydro power generation schemes to overcome the power deficiency in the area.

This project was revealed by Chief Minister Pervez Khattak while signing an agreement between the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization and a consortium of Sino-Hydro and Sappier regarding the construction of 150 MW Sharmai Hydel Power in the District Dir.

The Chief Minister appreciated the interest shown by the private sector in power schemes in KP. He highlighted that this power generation scheme will help to fetch an era of prosperity and progress in the province.