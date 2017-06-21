Multan: Chickenpox cases as much as 90, have been reported this year in Multan as of yet.

Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, spokesperson Health department, Multan, made the public aware on Wednesday that 7 cases have been reported in the city in the last 24 hours. As many as 23 cases have surfaced in the last 36 hours, he highlighted.

One of the chickenpox patients, from Dera Ghazi Khan, also expired, said Dr Atta-ur-Rehman.

To help the patients, the health department has assigned an entire ward to chickenpox patients at Nishtar Hospital, according to the spokesperson.

Chickenpox is a viral infection which results in the formation of small fluid-filled blisters over the body. People that have not previously been vaccinated and have not previously contracted chickenpox are prone to contract this disease at least once in their lives. ​​

The viral epidemic in different parts of Punjab has become an increasing potential harm for the people.