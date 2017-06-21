MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider have felicitated the entire Pakistani nation, government and the cricket team for the landslide victory in the ICC Champions Trophy's final against India at Oval.

In their separate messages of felicitations, the AJK leaders said that the national cricket team has raised the heads of entire Pakistani nation and the people of Jammu & Kashmir with pride by defeating India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy played at Oval city of United Kingdom on Sunday.

They said that the grand celebration of the victory by the people of Jammu & Kashmir dwelling both sides of the Line of Control including Indian occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, with exceptional enthusiasm and devotion, has proved that the hearts of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan beat in unison. Kashmiris consider Pakistan their ultimate destination in all respects because of strong religious, political and geographical links, they said.

Meanwhile, the grand victory of Pakistan in the final was widely celebrated across Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The liberated territory was echoed with full throat 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Cricket Team Zindabad' slogans by the jubilant people in all small and major towns, cities and villages across AJK.

People watched the historical match at the TV screens in houses, business centres and open places where big screens were also installed at major public places for the facility of the people to watch the much-awaited Indo-Pak contest.

The cricket fans took out processions raising national flags of Pakistan and AJK to celebrate the grand victory of Pakistan against the arch rival India amid Zindabad slogans for Pakistan and national cricket team.