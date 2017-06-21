Security forces on Wednesday recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from Waziristan Agency, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The military media wing said an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the villages of Zarkai and Maidankai.

Recovered weapons included light machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, RPG7s, SMGs, grenades, rifles, pistols, explosive boxes, anti-personnel mines and daggers.

Ammunition recovered included RPG7 rockets, 14.5mm ammunition rounds, ammunition boxes of 12.7mm guns, 12-bore rifle rounds, as well as heavy and small machine gun rounds.