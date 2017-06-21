Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and thanked him for “perennial support to Pakistan”, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

“Turkish president acknowledged sacrifices made by Pakistan and contributions by Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and militancy,” the statement added.

Erdogan said that “Islamic countries can contribute immensely towards global peace and stability and OIC offers a platform to do that through conflict resolution and dialogue.”

The military’s media wing said that the Turkish president lauded the cooperation between the two countries, which, he said, “will have a positive influence”.

“Both noted that Turkey and Pakistan can always count on each other’s unconditional and sincere support,” the statement added.

Earlier, the Army chief met Turkish Defence Minister Fikri ISIK and also visited Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) where he was briefed about the projects being undertaken by TAI in both military and civil aviation industry.

"COAS visited the facility and took an introductory flight in T129 attack helicopter. He also warmly appreciated the indigenous technical prowess achieved by Turkey," ISPR said.