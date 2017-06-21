Customs court in Rawalpindi on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of model girl Ayyan Ali’s arrest warrant and directed to present her on July 23.

Banking court judge Raja Ghazanfar conducted hearing due to the absence of Justice Sheraz Kiyani during which it was informed that Ayyan Ali didn’t come to the court despite continuous summon.

Customs official said that arrest warrant was also sent to her Karachi residence but no action has been taken so far.

Meanwhile, Ayyan’s lawyer Latif Khosa said that his client is not in Pakistan due to which she was unable to attend the hearing. He further requested the court to cancel arrest orders.

Subsequently, the judge upheld Ayyan’s arrest warrant and ordered to present her in next hearing, i.e., on July 23.

Ayyan Ali has been the focus of media attention since March last year when authorities, working on a tip, nabbed her at the VIP lounge of Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad.

Under Pakistani laws, no one can carry over $10,000 on a flight, but authorities found $506,800 tucked in her luggage. She was released on bail in July and her lawyer said she had no intention to take money outside Pakistan.

The model has maintained that the money was solely hers since her arrest.