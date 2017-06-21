Gujranwala/SIALKOT/KASUR/-PHOOLNAGAR-The people given warm welcome to Pakistani cricketers including Hassan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Haris Suhail on their arrival at Gujranwala, Phoolnagar and Sialkot respectively after winning the ICC Champions Trophy by defeating India in the final match.

Hassan Ali was warmly welcomed by MNA Shazia Sohail Mir and hundreds of his supporters at his arrival to home. A big crowd gathered outside his house eagerly awaiting the return of the champion. The fans also decorated all the surrounding streets and house of their hero.

They had waited for four hours to welcome their hero, with some carrying children on their shoulders to get a glimpse of the player. Women and children stood on the rooftops and balconies to watch the player on his return to home. When the car of Hassan Ali reached there, the fans surrounded him and showered with rose petals, while the fast bowler smiled and waved from inside the vehicle.

Talking to the media, Hassan Ali said, "We are thankful to Allah and the whole nation who prayed for the victory. I dedicate the win to the whole nation. We enjoyed the victory a lot. It was a historical moment when I took the wicket of Morgan on the desire of my father. I want to play for the team, not for myself, the first priority is to make the team win." Hassan said that he was out from house for about three months and now he will take meal at home prepared by his mother.

The people of Sialkot welcomed Haris Suhail upon his arrival at Sialkot from London. A large number of people gathered Sialkot International Airport to receive Haris Suhail. They showered rose petals on him.

Divisional Administration gave a complete official protocol to Haris Suhail at the airport. The official bands of the Punjab police played the welcoming tunes while the cricket lovers also danced on the loud drumbeats.

Haris Suhail said Pakistan's victory in ICC Champions' Trophy 2017 was due to the excellent performance and team work of Pakistani players.

Likewise, Faheem Ashraf was given warm welcome in Phoolnagar, Kasur. At 10am, he reached at Phoolnagar Bypass where a large number of people.

A large number of people, family members, supporters and well wishers of Pakistan cricket team greeted him besides showering flowers on the victorious national cricket player who defeated arch-rival India in the final played at historic Oval Cricket Ground in England on Sunday.

The people chanted patriotic songs and raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Pakistan Cricket team. The young Pakistani team stunned the world including India and made history on Sunday by thrashing Indian side by 180 runs in the Champions Trophy finale at Oval.

Earlier, Faheem Ashraf and three other players reached Allama Iqbal International Airport where provincial ministers, PCB officials and a large number of cricket fans were present to receive their heroes.

Chanting slogans in favour of national cricketers, fans showered rose-petals on their heroes as soon as they appeared outside the airport lounge. Four players of victorious Pakistan who landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport were Ahmad Shehzad, Babar Azam, Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf.

Faheem Ashraf was brought in a large procession all the way from Phoolnagar Bypass to his home where a stage was set to meet the people. He said winning of ICC Champions Trophy was a historic moment and a gift for the country.

"I am very thankful to Allah Almighty for this historic win over arch rival India. The credit for the historic win goes to the team management and all players besides prayers of the people. The historic win was due to teamwork, he said and added, "It was my dream to play for Pakistan. He thanked the people for their overwhelming welcome support and encouragement.

SIALKOT: Gujranwala Divisional Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Asif and others welcome cricketer Haris Sohail at Sialkot International Airport on Tuesday.–APP