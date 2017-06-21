LAHORE: An additional district and session judge reserved his judgment for a case where CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has been blamed of spoiling the repute of deceased great leaders as Quaid-i-Azam. The judge had sought information from SHO Model Town, who said that the blame and accusations were false and they may be dismissed. A court staffer said that the decision will be announce within days.

On Dec 22, 2016, Syed Azhar Abbas filed a petition against Shahbaz Sharif that he blamed political and military leaders for ruining Pakistan for last 70 years, addressing at Arfa Software Technology Park. He claimed that CM’s statement smashed the reputation of genuine and great politicians. He condemned that Punjab CM attempted ruin the image of Quaid-i-Azam, the first governor general of Pakistan and the founder of Pakistan. He had demanded that CM should be arrested as soon as possible.