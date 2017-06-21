SIALKOT-Over a 100 teams of the Excise and Taxation Department recovered a total of Rs2 billion from the chronic defaulters in the shape of property, entertainment, motor registration taxes and excise duties in Gujranwala Division.

According to the senior officials, the E&T Department issued arrest warrants of 3,000 chronic defaulters for the prolonged non-payment of their outstanding arrears in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

The officials added that they were the defaulters of Rs100 million and reluctant to pay their dues by using their political influence. They ignored the repeated notices issued by the E& T Department in this regard. The officials said that now these defaulters would be arrested soon after the issuance of arrest warrants.

ARREST: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a notorious human trafficker from village Begowala, Sambrial tehsil.

The accused was also involved in border crossings and making fake visas of Iran and Turkey. The accused would send people abroad illegally after getting big amounts from them.It said that the FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case. Further investigations were underway.

Rs1.47 billion Sialkot

budget approved

Sialkot District Council has approved a Rs1.47 billion tax-free budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 during its budget session.

Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich presided over the session. Later, she told the House that the District Council has allocated Rs1.15 billion or 79 percent of the total budget, for different development schemes. It allocated Rs163 million for the salaries of the District Council's employees, Rs14 million for the repairing of the District Council's offices and other buildings and Rs150 million for the repairing and reconstruction of roads in Sialkot district.

Later, she told the newsmen that it was a tax-free budget as no new tax has been levied nor the ratio of any existing tax has been increased.