Foreign Office on Wednesday confirmed an Iranian military drone was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force on June 19.

Spokesman Naees Zakaria said the unmanned aircraft had flown four kilometers inside Pakistani territory when it was brought down by a warplane.

“The authorities have exchange information over the issue with Iranian officials,” he added.

Pakistan, as part of its counter-terrorism efforts, has recently stepped up border management in an attempt to better check cross-border movements of suspected terrorists.

Work on the Pakistan Gate in Taftan along the Pak-Iran border was completed in 2016. This border crossing point is the oldest trade route to Iran and Europe and thousands of foreigners and locals travelling to Europe and Iran by road each year use this crossing point.