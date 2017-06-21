KARACHI - Funeral prayers of two Pakistan Navy personnel who embraced martyrdom on Monday during an attack on PN vehicle at Jiwani by terrorists, were offered yesterday.Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah attended the funerals of Syed Hassan Raza (medical technician) and Khalil Murad (leading fireman) at PNS Shifa Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah condemned the gory attack on PN personnel and condoled with the bereaved families. The naval chief expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the incident and said that such heinous and cowardly acts could not deter national resolve of Pakistan Navy to defeat terrorism.

The admiral further added that great sacrifices of the martyred for national defence and rooting out terrorism from the country were highly praiseworthy. The admiral said that handful of terrorists could not succeed in their nefarious designs of destabilising the country. The naval chief reiterated that Pakistan Navy, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, was committed to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.

He prayed for eternal peace of the martyred souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss and prayed for swift recovery of those injured in attack.

The chief of the naval staff also visited injured personnel at PNS Shifa hospital Karachi and also met the families of the martyred and injured.

Besides Pakistan Navy’s senior officials, personnel of sister services, relatives, friends and a large number of people also attended the funerals.