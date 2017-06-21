LAYYAH-The students of Layyah Campus of the Government College University Faisalabad staged a protest against new schedule of examination semester as per the Higher Education Commission (HEC)'s directives.

The protesters carrying banners and placards chanted slogans against the university administration and in favour of their demands. The students arranged a rally which started from Family Park to TDA Chowk. They blocked the road by burning tyres on the road.

They demanded that the results of last semester examinations held in May were declared in June and uploaded on website. They said that on the basis of those results, they applied for the next classes and for many vacancies. They added the GC University administration announced the supplementary examination schedule of last semester paper after Eidul Fitr.

The hundreds of boys and girls of 29 departments participated in the protest. Campus Director Qaiser Abbas Bhatti reached the spot and tried to hold dialogues with the protesters but the students rejected the examination schedule. Talking to The Nation, Campus Director Qaiser Abbas said that on the recommendation of Higher Education Commission (HEC) examination semester was re-scheduled. He said that they are communicating the message to HEC to relax the students in that semester, after that, all examinations will be conducted as per the HEC schedule.

A professor of the GC Campus said that due to over admission in every batch of each department, HEC is not allowing conducting examination without limit. They said that HEC only allows admission on limited seats but there are a number of students registered with the university beyond the HEC limit.

Deputy Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Shahabuddin Sehar, former MPA Asghar Ali Gujjar, PTI leader Malik Hashim Saho, PPP district general sectary Javed Iqbal Kanjal also participated in the students' protest and assured their support.

Shahabuddin said that the university administration should accept the students demands.

The protesters also negotiated with DOC Mahbob Ahmad. The DOC said that he will try to solve their issues. The students announced to continue their protest till the acceptance of their demand.