ANKARA - Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was awarded the Legion of Merit in Ankara on Tuesday in recognition of his services for promotion of Pakistan-Turkey defence ties.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa dedicated the award to the martyrs of both Pakistani and Turkish armed forces.

Later, the Army Chief held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart General Hulusi Akar and discussed matters related to regional security.

The two leaders agreed to further enhance defence cooperation.

Turkish military leadership was greatly appreciative of the role Pakistan Army played against terrorism and in peace keeping operations and as a factor of stability in a very volatile region.

Earlier, Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Ataturk Mausoleum and laid wreath at the grave to pay homage to the father of the Turkish nation and penned down his respects on the visitor’s book.

The COAS also visited Turkish Land Force Headquarters where he was received by General Salih Zeki Çolak, Commander Turkish Land Forces and was presented guard of honour.

At the Turkish Land Force Headquarters, COAS was briefed on the regional security situation as well as the Turkish Land Forces and their various undertakings in field of training, defence production and peace keeping operations.