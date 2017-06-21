CHITRAL-Most of government servants posted in the remote district of Chitral remain absent from the offices and draw salaries without discharging their duties.

One of them is a prominent singer namely Ansar Elahi who is also a government servant as Jeerabkash (Class IV) in Revenue Department Chitral. But mostly he is seen singing and dancing in different events as well as participating in politics. He is worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and seen on stage delivering speech at their political meetings. A number of people complained against him that he always opposing on social media of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and also using abusive words if anybody criticises PTI or Imran Khan.

A senior member of Jamaat-e-Islami while talking to this scribe confirmed that he uses abusive words and insults leaders of the religious party on facebook. District Nazim Maghfirat Shah also confirmed his misbehaviour, not performing his official duty and using of social media very negatively.

He used abusive words and threatened to kill a local journalist when he shared a post criticising Imran Khan and a link of Dawn News in which Chief Executive of PEDO was challenged in Peshawar High Court as he was appointed illegally.

A written complaint was submitted to land settlement officer Chitral Shah Nadir who confirmed that he is a government servant in his office as Jeerabkash (class IV). He assured for taking legal action against Ansar Elahi. It was disclosed that Qazi Ihsanullah Tehsildar also has submitted his absent report to Land Settlement officer for necessary action against him.

It was also revealed that Ansar Elahi had used abusive words to a police officer a few days back but he apologized to the police officer to save his service.

Local people complained that mostly he spends his time in singing and dancing in different events even participating in politics but he is being patronised by ruling party of KP. He also went abroad to participate in a culture show as singer, dancer at Middle East without obtaining EX-Pakistan Leave.

Social and political circle of Chitral have demanded Chief Minister KP, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR KP) and chief of PTI Imran Khan to do justice with their own worker who mostly spend their time in politics instead of performing their moral obligation and government duty.