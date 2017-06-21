ISLAMABAD: The employees of a private channel “Din News” were thrashed by students of Madressah Haqqania. They broke their cameras, and also damaged their DSNG by throwing stones. According to the employees, they were reporting of the involvement of Madressah in electricity theft. While students claimed that the journalists were drinking water during day, they beaten them when they continued.

A reporter told that they came for interviewing Hussain Nawaz’ lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, whose residence is near the madressah. He said one of camera men poured water over his head to cool off from madressah. “That is when we saw them stealing electricity, and Azeem started recording and reporting, the students started beating him and broke his teeth and camera and took away cash and valuables.”

The management from madressha told that the team were drinking water and asked for praying in the madressah, later on they started filming claiming the management is stealing the electricity, which was not true, when the students stopped them but they did not, then they started to beat the cameramen for misbehaving.

An FIR has been registered against madressah management with Margalla police and statements of both sides have been recorded.