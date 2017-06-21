Gujrat: A man, Awais Ali, murdered his two sisters Saadia 26 years old and Uzma 28 years old in Noor Jamal village of Dinga police boundaries yesterday. He entered the house with his uncle and opened fire on both sisters and fled from the scene.

According to the police the suspects claimed that they were suspicious of their sisters’ character, Uzma got divorced a month earlier despite of her family’s resistance and Saadia used to go out of house often at night.

After Post mortem at Kharian civil hospital, the dead bodies have been handed over to the recipients. Police have wedged case against suspects under section 302, 311 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code and is conducting raids for arresting the suspects.