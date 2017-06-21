MULTAN-The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has constituted a special taskforce to prevent accidents during rainy season.

The task force will respond in case of any emergency or accident and restore the system. Mepco sources said that Mepco CEO Engr Salahuddin has issued directives to all field officers to visit their respective areas and inspect all Mepco installations. Meanwhile, Mepco authorities urged upon the consumers to remain careful and adopt precautionary measures during rains. The people are asked to stay away from the electric installations and contact Mepco in case wires break in any area.

MEPCO CATCHES 35,349

POWER PILFERERS

The monitoring and surveillance teams of Mepco have caught 35,349 power pilferers from Multan circle during ongoing financial year and imposed fine worth over Rs. 259 million on them. Mepco sources said that over Rs. 184 million was realised from the power thieves and deposited to the national exchequer. The teams caught 3361 power pilferers from Cantt division, 2,350 Mumtazabad, 12,808 City, 4,874 Moosa Pak, 8,450 Shujabad and 3,506 Shah Rukan-e-Alam.

BONUS, SALARY BEFORE EID

Meanwhile, the CEO Mepco has issued order for payment of advance salaries and bonus to the Mepco workers. The bonus payment had been approved by the Mepco Board of Directors in its recent meeting. The CEO office directed the Finance directorate to ensure payment of salaries and bonus to the workers till June 22 in entire region. The other allowances, off day wages and TA/DA will also be paid during this period.