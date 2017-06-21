President Mamnoon Hussain has manifested his confidence in the fact that operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasad would bring about positive results soon to make Pakistan a stronghold of peace.

He was addressing the 17th convocation of the National Security and War Course at the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad Wednesday morning.

The president stated that challenges facing the country increased mostly because of extremism and terrorism but the nation and state institutions came out triumphant in fighting the war of survival.

He said the government and state institutions are dauntlessly executing the National Action Plan and have taught a biting lesson to the enemy.

Hussain stated Pakistan was made to play a favorable and beneficial role for regional and global peace and stability.

He said internally the idea the behind making of the state was to portray to the world an example of a welfare state where citizens could live with respect.

He stated there have been hurdles in realization of these treasured ideals but the country has moved forward.

The president referenced the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and said this, together with One Belt, One Road project, would result in a new strategic dimension to the regional and global scenario.

He said a new strategic principle of government policy would surface and hoped that institutions like NDU would be taking stock of the surfacing alterations.

The president stated the participation of friendly countries in the war and security course additionally facilitate in promoting Pakistan's relations with them.

Acknowledging the role being played by NDU as a think tank , Hussain manifested confidence that the institution will additionally improve its performance in the days to come.

Previously, the president awarded certificates to the participants of the course.

Talking on the occasion, NDU President Lieutenant General Rizwan Akhtar said one hundred and fifty nine participants, including twenty six from amiable countries, attended the course.