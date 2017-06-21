ISLAMABAD: Higher Education Commission (HEC) has been failed to conduct investigation and suitable actions regarding negligence and mismanagement at three Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa based universities, as it was said by National Assembly standing committee on Education yesterday. In the meeting which was held under the supervision of PTI MNA Amirullah Marwat, he discussed issues with Hazara, Swat and Bacha Khan Universities.

Amirullah Marwat directed the Abdul Wali Khan University to kick out those students responsible for Mashal’s murder, before the court announces their decision. Marwat said that some elite class people are involved in the university incidents as there was issue of quarrel between groups of students at Quaid e Azam University and financial misappropriation in Swat University that around 900 million from federal govt. and 1 billion from provincial govt. had been released for university.