KASUR-People flayed the Lesco for testing their patience by conducting prolonged and unscheduled outages in the scorching weather during Ramazan.

Talking to The Nation, they blasted the government for its indifference to materialise tall claims of "no loadshedding during Sehr and Iftar." They said with the arrival of summer, the Lesco started unscheduled loadshedding in Kasur city and surroundings; adding the practice is being carried out in Ramazan even during Sehr and Iftar times. They said the outages has not only hit the industrial output hard but also has left the citizens with severe scarcity of water. There is loadshedding of up to 12-hour in cities while the situation is worst in rural areas where villagers are facing 16-hour of power outages. They said the government's claim to overcome energy crisis by 2018 is nothing but a pack of lies.

They demanded Federal Minister for Water and Power Khwaja Asif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and fulfil their promise regarding uninterrupted power supply.