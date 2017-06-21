Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Wednesday Panama case has become indefensible for the Sharif family as they have no evidence to present to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), tasked by Supreme Court to probe the money trail and corruption allegations.

He was chairing the consultation meeting with the PTI leaders at Bani Gala Islamabad.

Imran Khan has condemned the attempts of defaming the members of JIT, and acknowledged that the apex court rejected Hussain Nawaz's plea against leakage of a CCTV image.

According to a press statement here, over all political situation has been critically analyzed and government’s alliance with a media house attempting to malign and vituperate SC is reviewed in a detailed manner.

The meeting also shed light on JIT’s probe into Sharif family’s offshore assets and the impediments placed by the ruling party in order to hinder fair accountability process.

In a statement issued by Central Media Department Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has alleged that yhe prime minister and his family have failed to come clean on the corruption charges and their body language divulge their doom in Panama Leaks case.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf imparted that after the remarks of SC judges, there is no doubt that superior judiciary and JIT are being intimidated and blackmailed at the behest of the PM.

In pursuing these obnoxious objectives, the ruling party has the backing of a specific media group and its so-called intellectuals. Spitting venom against JIT and Judiciary is a part of a vicious plan.

Moreover Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has also assessed the vile attempts of the ruling party and the Sharif family to create chaos in the country. PTI has vowed to lock horns with those who aimed at sabotaging the system and try to fan anarchic trends in the country for personal reasons and gains.