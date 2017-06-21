ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday suffered a serious setback when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Raja Shaukat Aziz Bhatti elected from PP-4 constituency of Gujar Khan for a fake educational degree.

A five-member commission of the electoral body headed by the chief election commissioner disqualified Bhatti.

The announcement of disqualification came two years after Iftikhar Kayani, a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate from the same constituency, had filed a complaint with the ECP against the ruling party’s lawmaker.

Born in 1965, Bhatti was first elected as MPA, Punjab Assembly in 2008 general elections and functioned as chairman Standing Committee on Environment Protection between 2009 and 2013.

His father Abdul Aziz Bhatti served as an MNA for two consecutive terms during 1972 and 1977. In March this year, a PML-N lawmaker from Mansehra District was de-seated after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) upheld an election tribunal’s decision, which ruled that an educational certificate of the lawmaker was fake. Mian Ziaur Rehman from Balakot Tehsil had been elected to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from PK-54 Mansehra II on a PML-N ticket in the 2013 general elections.

He had won the seat after securing 24,283 votes, beating off competition from PPP’s former provincial minister Syed Ahmed Shah.