JHABBRAN-A noticeable increase in prices of different foodstuffs has been witnessed with the start of third decade of Ramazan.

As Eidul Fitr drawing near, sheer khurma and vermicellies, due to sudden rise in demand, are being sold at Rs350 instead of Rs300 per kg. A packet of kheer is being sold at Rs150 instead of Rs100 while suji per kg price have risen from Rs80 to Rs90. Similarly, maida is being sold at Rs60 per kg, milk at Rs90 per litre whereas sugar is being sold at Rs60 per kg.

Talking to The Nation, people including Saeed Ahmed, Mian Shahid, Aslam Jalandhri, Naeem Akhtar, Bilal Hassan, Arslan Virk, and Muhammad Ahmed expressed concerns over increase in rates of these items. They said the price hike has added to their problems. They regretted that they are already faced with worst financial problems and this illegal price hike has made them unable to purchase something for sweet dishes on Eid. They demanded the administration take action against the profiteers.