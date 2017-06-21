Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz has stated that former Army Chief General (r) Raheel Sharif was not appointed as head of Saudi-led military alliance officially.

While briefing the Foreign Affairs Committee of Senate on Saudi-Qatar conflict, Aziz said that Raheel Sharif must comeback to Pakistan voluntarily.

He further said that Pakistan has decided to remain neutral in ongoing Middle East crisis. "Pakistan will not get itself involved in issues of other states," he said.

The Adviser also told the committee that Pakistan is playing its role to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile Senator Shiblee Faraz commented that Raheel Sharif must not be called back because it will effect Pakistan-Saudi relations.

"50% of foreign reserves come from Middle Eastern countries sent by overseas Pakistanis," he mentioned.

In April, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the decision to appoint retired army chief Raheel Sharif as head of the 39-nation Islamic coalition was taken by the state of Pakistan.

Raheel Sharif was selected last year by Riyadh as the commander of the Saudi-led alliance of Muslim-majority countries aimed at counter-terrorism. But this prompted concerns among politicians and within the army command that Pakistan was becoming too involved in an organisation that excluded Iran and Iraq, where the government is dominated by Shiites.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Raheel Sharif's appointment had been finalised earlier in January.

Asif said that Pakistan will quit the Saudi-led Islamic coalition if it turns sectarian.