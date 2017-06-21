SAHIWAL-The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has delinked Sahiwal from Multan and approved the construction of a new Regional Tax Office (RTO) here.

This was stated by Dr Irshad Ahmed while laying foundation of new RTO building at 13 Kanal Plot, adjacent to Revenue Commissioner Building here the other day.

On the occasion, he told the media that funds have been provided for the construction of new RTO building. He said the federal government agreed to produce a new post of District Taxation Officer in each district. "DTO will be appointed in each district from the next financial year", he added. He said the FBR has also granted permission to develop new RTO at Larkana (Sindh) and Gujrat. He said a provincial level structure will also be developed at DG Khan to meet the challenges of Southern Punjab. He said the FBR will treat the DG Khan office as its provincial chapter.

He said in new building, a special auditorium will be established where seminars, lectures and dialogues will be held to create taxpaying culture in Pakistan. These lectures will be for youth, corporate sector, local business community and traders.

Responding to Panama case and money trail record in FBR, he said, "In our system, records are kept for 7 to 9 years maximum and after that, they are abolished automatically."

DPS teachers rally for pay raise

KASUR-Teachers of District Public School (DPS) staged a protest outside Deputy Commissioner's office, a pay raise here the other day.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, they chanted slogans against the step-motherly treatment of the school administration. They claimed that their salaries had not been enhanced as per schedule which, they said, is unfair.

The school management, on the other hand, links a pay raise of the teachers to "a sort of aptitude test."